Jul 2, 2025 at 9:36 AM ET

No Caitlin Clark, no problem. The Fever marched into Minnesota and beat the Lynx 74-59 in the Commissioner's Cup final. Indiana took advantage of a second-quarter drought by Minnesota to take control of the game. They never gave it back. Another Indiana basketball legend celebrated the Fever's big win on social media.

Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton praised the team for their Commissioner's Cup victory on social media.

“LFG @IndianaFever,” Haliburton wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a trophy emoji.

Haliburton routinely shows up to Fever games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse whenever he can. Unfortunately, Haliburton could not attend the Commissioner's Cup final as he recovers from his calf injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Fever overcame an early 13-point deficit to get back into the game in the second quarter. Indiana limited Minnesota to just seven points in the quarter, shutting them out for eight minutes.

Haliburton was likely impressed by Indiana's impressive defensive performance.

This was the Fever's first Commissioner's Cup victory in franchise history.

Indiana Fever respond to winning the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The entire Fever team got in on the celebration after the game. Even Caitlin Clark helped her team celebrate in style.

Fever coach Stephanie White explained that she is proud of her team's resilience after winning the Commissioner's Cup.

“You've got to have the confidence in yourself and the confidence in your teammates to allow someone else to step up in those moments, and I think that this group is learning that,” White said after the game.

Fever forward Natasha Howard won the Commissioner's Cup MVP award. Howard logged 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. She nailed multiple clutch shots that kept the Fever in the game.

Howard came into the game with a plan for shutting down superstar Napheesa Collier.

“Phee’s a great player, but my thing was, make her take hard shots, and that’s what I did tonight,” said Howard, who was named the game's MVP.

Collier finished with 12 points, but only shot 33% from the floor. It is safe to say that Howard's plan worked beautifully.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Aces on Thursday night.