No Caitlin Clark, no problem. The Fever marched into Minnesota and beat the Lynx 74-59 in the Commissioner's Cup final. Indiana took advantage of a second-quarter drought by Minnesota to take control of the game. They never gave it back. Another Indiana basketball legend celebrated the Fever's big win on social media.

Pacers superstar Tyrese Haliburton praised the team for their Commissioner's Cup victory on social media.

“LFG @IndianaFever,” Haliburton wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a trophy emoji.

Haliburton routinely shows up to Fever games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse whenever he can. Unfortunately, Haliburton could not attend the Commissioner's Cup final as he recovers from his calf injury during Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

The Fever overcame an early 13-point deficit to get back into the game in the second quarter. Indiana limited Minnesota to just seven points in the quarter, shutting them out for eight minutes.

Haliburton was likely impressed by Indiana's impressive defensive performance.

This was the Fever's first Commissioner's Cup victory in franchise history.

Indiana Fever respond to winning the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts on a Commissioner's Cup Champions hat after defeating the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The entire Fever team got in on the celebration after the game. Even Caitlin Clark helped her team celebrate in style.

Fever coach Stephanie White explained that she is proud of her team's resilience after winning the Commissioner's Cup.

“You've got to have the confidence in yourself and the confidence in your teammates to allow someone else to step up in those moments, and I think that this group is learning that,” White said after the game.

Fever forward Natasha Howard won the Commissioner's Cup MVP award. Howard logged 16 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. She nailed multiple clutch shots that kept the Fever in the game.

Howard came into the game with a plan for shutting down superstar Napheesa Collier.

“Phee’s a great player, but my thing was, make her take hard shots, and that’s what I did tonight,” said Howard, who was named the game's MVP.

Collier finished with 12 points, but only shot 33% from the floor. It is safe to say that Howard's plan worked beautifully.

Next up for the Fever is a home game against the Aces on Thursday night.

More Indiana Fever News
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham, who went viral for her twerk after the team's Commissioner's Cup win against the Minnesota Lynx.
Fever’s Sophie Cunningham goes viral for twerk after Commissioner’s Cup winAndrew Korpan ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts on a Commissioner's Cup Champions hat after defeating the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
Fever’s Caitlin Clark sends well wishes to Red Panda after halftime fallJosh Davis ·
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) puts on a Commissioner's Cup Champions hat after defeating the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.
Fever star Caitlin Clark makes Commissioner’s Cup highlight despite not playing vs. LynxPaolo Mariano ·
Featured image Indiana Fever
Fever down Caitlin Clark takes down Lynx to win Commissioner’s CupDylan Fine ·
ndiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (left) signs an autograph before the game against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Caitlin Clark’s injury gets stern reminder from Fever coach Stephanie WhitePaolo Mariano ·
Acrobat and performer Krystal Niu, known as Red Panda, performs at halftime at WVU Coliseum.
Red Panda suffers scary fall during WNBA halftime showAlex House ·