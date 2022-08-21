Braves radio broadcaster fires shot at Marcell Ozuna in first at-bat since DUI arrest

Marcell Ozuna is not a popular figure among Atlanta Braves fans right about now. The struggling outfielder found himself in off-field trouble yet again over the weekend as he was arrested for driving under the influence early on Friday. Ozuna was not in the Braves lineup on Friday or Saturday but returned to action on Sunday, at which point he was greeted by a chorus of boos from the fanbase. Even Braves radio broadcaster Ben Ingram took a subtle shot at the Braves outfielder, throwing shade at Ozuna during his first at-bat of Sunday’s game.

Ben Ingram Braves radio broadcaster introduced Marcell like this today: “Here is Ozuna from the Braves.” @Barstool_ATL pic.twitter.com/08UYbpYKa2 — Starting 9 (@Starting9) August 21, 2022

“Here is Ozuna from the Braves,” said Ingram when the 31-year-old stepped into the batter’s box. For those unaware, Ozuna tried to get out of his DUI arrest by informing officers that he was “Ozuna from the Braves.” Of course, his embarrassing tactics from the now-viral arrest video didn’t work on the police officers, and it’s resulted in some significant backlash for Ozuna.

It was something of a surprising decision from the Braves to bring Ozuna back to the fold so quickly after his arrest, and it’s clear the fanbase wasn’t too pleased with the move. While it’s not too much of a surprise that Ozuna was booed by Braves fans in his return to action, the fact that the team’s own radio broadcaster was throwing shade in his direction should be a wake-up call for the organization.

It’d be one thing to try and justify keeping Ozuna on the roster if he was producing, but the veteran outfielder has been terrible in 2022, even getting benched by the Braves at one point in the season. With fans clearly opposed to seeing Ozuna in the lineup, and Ingram firing off a shot at the outfielder during his first AB, it may be time for the Braves to reassess the situation involving their controversial outfielder.