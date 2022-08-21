Marcell Ozuna just can’t avoid the spotlight, huh. The Atlanta Braves outfielder was already dealing with a domestic violence case filed against him in 2021. That, coupled with his poor hitting and defense, has made him pretty unlikable amongst fans. Somehow, though, Ozuna has found a way to add to his already bad resume, getting a DUI arrest recently.

What’s even more surprising, though, is Marcell Ozuna’s apparent inclusion in their lineup against the Astros on Sunday. Mark Bowman tweeted an image of the Braves’ lineup on Sunday. You can spot Ozuna as part of the starting lineup, with him positioned at center field. That’s… a little bit disturbing, to say the least.

Ozuna is playing today pic.twitter.com/FwkG4zSrpT — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) August 21, 2022

It’s not like there’s any good baseball reason to justify Ozuna’s inclusion in the roster against their Finals opponent. Ozuna is hitting for just .214 this season, one of the worst marks on the Braves. Yes, Eddy Rosario is hitting worse than Ozuna this year. But against the Astros in this series, he’s been decent, hitting 3-of-8.

Besides, the optics of letting someone who was arrested for driving under the influence isn’t too good for the Braves. Many fans have already been calling for Ozuna’s head even before his DUI arrest. With that in the fold, fans have more motivation to kick him off of the field.

Sometimes, it’s okay to admit when you made a wrong decision. The Braves must realize that keeping Marcell Ozuna around is not worth the money he’s being paid, especially with sub-par hitting and defense. It will be interesting to see how the fans at Truist Park react to Ozuna’s appearance.