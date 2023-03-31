Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Atlanta Braves reportedly signed infielder Charlie Culberson to a minor league deal, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. Culberson was announced to Triple-A Gwinnett’s roster. He previously played in Atlanta from 2018-2020.

“A familiar name on the just-announced #Braves Triple-A Gwinnett roster: Charlie Culberson. Released by the Rays last week, Charlie signed a minor league deal earlier this week with the Braves. He was a fan favorite (and Dansby doppelganger) while playing for Atlanta in 2018-2020,” O’Brien wrote on Twitter.

Culberson, 33, was never regarded as a star. He played an important role for the Braves in 2018 and 2019 though.

In 2018, Culberson’s first year in Atlanta, he slashed a respectable .270/.326/.466 with a .792 OPS. He followed that up with a .259/.294/.437 slash line in 2019. Culberson was limited to just eight games in 2020 before ending up with the Texas Rangers in 2021. During the course of his MLB career, he’s played for the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to the Braves and Rangers.

Some fans may be tempted to overlook this move, but Culberson could impact the Braves’ MLB roster at some point in 2023. His defensive versatility, as he can play infield and outfield, could prove to be important for Atlanta.

Max Fried was forced to leave his Opening Day start due to an apparent hamstring injury. He’s likely going to be headed to the injured list.

On a positive note, Atlanta extended infielder Orlando Arcia to a three-year contract extension on Thursday. Additionally, the Braves won their Opening Day game against the Washington Nationals 7-2.