The Atlanta Braves wasted no time in flipping Max Stassi to the White Sox, less than 24 hours after acquiring him from the Angels

On Friday the Atlanta Braves completed a trade with the Los Angeles Angels, sending former first-round pick Evan White and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas to Los Angeles in exchange for infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi.

Now, less than 24 hours later, the Braves have shipped Stassi to the Chicago White Sox, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:

“That didn’t take long: Atlanta flips catcher Max Stassi 24 hours later to the Chicago White Sox for a player to be named later.”

The trade was confirmed minutes later by David O'Brien of the Athletic:

“As expected, but even faster than expected, the #Braves traded C Max Stassi after acquiring him as part of Friday’s four-player trade with the Angels. On Saturday, they shipped Stassi, along w/ cash to cover part of the $7.5M he’s owed, to the White Sox for a player to be named.”

Seemingly, the crux of the deal for Atlanta is Fletcher, a veteran utility man who owns a .277 batting average in 534 career MLB games. The Braves already boast two All-Star catchers in Sean Murphy and Travis d'Arnaud, so they had no need for Stassi on the roster.

Fans have already seen Anthopoulos implement this savvy strategy in December after trading away starter Marco Gonzales two days after adding him to the roster. He just did the same with first baseman Evan White, who came over in the same deal with the Seattle Mariners. Atlanta kept only Jarred Kelenic in the deal, presumably to replace Eddie Rosario in left field.

True to form, the executive is clearly taking an aggressive approach this offseason.