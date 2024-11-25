Atlanta Braves franchise legend Rico Carty died on Sunday. The 85-year-old won a batting title in 1970 and was a key part of the team that moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta. Despite a 15-year career that took him to five other teams, Carty was most remembered for his time with the Braves. The team took to social media to honor him on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

“Few players in franchise history connected with Braves fans like Rico Carty. A fan-favorite almost instantly after the club arrived in Atlanta from Milwaukee in 1966, Rico left an indelible mark on the Braves organization.,” the team's official account posted.” He owns the club’s first-ever hit in the city of Atlanta. His .366 batting average in 1970 is the franchise’s modern-era single-season record. He was a 1970 National League All-Star and a 2023 Braves Hall of Fame inductee. And the left-field seats at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium will always be known as ‘Carty’s Corner.'”

The organization was sure to mention how the person Carty will be missed as well. “While his on-field accomplishments will never be forgotten, his unforgettable smile and generous nature will be sorely missed. It is with a heavy heart we send our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and numerous fans around the world.”

Braves honor the legacy of Rico Carty

In 2023, the Braves inducted Rico Carty into the team's Hall of Fame. While he is not represented in Cooperstown, he will always be remembered as a key part of the franchise. Moving a team to a new city is inherently risky and you need a star to make it work, While the Braves had Hank Aaron, they also had Rico Carty.

After two stellar years in Atlanta, Carty missed the entire 1968 season with tuberculosis. He came back in 1969 and led the team to the NLCS. And then, he had a career year in 1970 with a .366 average and a batting title. While Aaron got the attention, Carty was the catalyst for some great seasons.

Carty suffered a knee injury in the 1971 offseason which forced him to miss the entire '71 season. While he came back for one more year in Atlanta, that effectively ended his career with the Braves. Carty bounced around from Chicago, Texas, Oakland, Cleveland, and Toronto.

Coming off a rough end to the 2024 season, the Braves will play with heavy hearts in 2025. Franchise legend Rico Carty died at 85 years old.