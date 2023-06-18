The Atlanta Braves have been rampaging through the National League for much of the season. While they seem to play with a lot of heart on the diamond, those running the organization may need to examine the way they treat their players. The first example needs to be Charlie Culberson.

The veteran utility player had been called up to the Braves May 19, but he had not made any appearances in that time. Nevertheless, the Braves had asked Culberson's father to throw out the first pitch in Sunday's Father's Day game against the Colorado Rockies.

That did not happen, because the Braves designated Culberson for assignment on Father's Day, thereby pulling the plug on his father. The Braves did not allow him to make that opening pitch. Talk about adding insult to injury.

The Braves turned the honor over to the father of Michael Harris II, and Harris celebrated by going 5 for 5 in the 14-6 triumph over the Rockies.

The move to DFA Culberson came at the same time the Braves called up catcher Chadwick Tromp from Triple A Gwinnett. Tromp was hitting just .128 at Gwinnett, but he was called up because catcher Sean Murphy has a hamstring problem.

Charlie Culberson has played 10 years in the major leagues with the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and the Braves.

His best year came in 2018 with the Braves when he slashed .270/.326/.466 while hammering 12 home runs and knocking in 45 runs. He played in 113 games for the Braves that season, and he followed up by playing in 108 games in 2019.