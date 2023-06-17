The MLB season is nearly halfway over, and it's hard to argue that Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. isn't the best player in baseball — he's been absolutely sensational over the first 70 games of the season, and his manager Brian Snitker has taken notice.

“He's liable to be doing that the rest of his career,” Snitker said after Acuna became the first player in history to record at least 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases through a team's first 70 games, per The Athletic's David O'Brien. “It's going to be probably groundbreaking for a while here, until he surpasses everything, then starts lapping himself.”

The Braves have been electric again in 2023, leading the National League with a 44-26 record and boasting a majors-leading 1.69 home runs per game.

That's all being led by Acuna, who's making a strong case for NL MVP.

“I've never seen it before,” catcher Travis d'Arnaud said of the performance level Acuna has been on, per O'Brien. “It's really exciting to see him just set the table, and also eat off the table when there's runners on, too. He's the MVP, I think, and to be on his team and to see him do it every single day is really special.”

Acuna's 30 stolen bases are 50 percent above the next-highest NL total, which is 20 from Pittsburgh Pirates' Ji Hwan Bae, per O'Brien.

“I feel very proud and happy,” Acuña said of his incredible run to start the season through a translator, per O'Brien. “Obviously last year [coming back from] the injury, I don't think I was able to play to the ability that I know I'm capable of. Hopefully I can just stay healthy and continue to just sort of play the way I have been playing, keep showcasing and demonstrating my talents.”

The Atlanta Braves are shaping up to be the team to beat in the National League, and the way things are going, the NL MVP award is Ronald Acuna Jr.'s to lose.