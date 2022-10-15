Brian Snitker gets brutally honest on Braves’ NLDS loss to ‘hot’ Phillies

The Atlanta Braves’ 2022 campaign came to a crashing end on Saturday, as the Philadelphia Phillies sent them home in Game 4 of their NLDS clash.

The Braves struggled to get much going on offense in their 8-3 loss to the Phillies in Game 4. All of their three runs came via solo home runs, and they did not have a single at-bat with a runner in scoring position. On the other hand, the Phillies tallied four hits with runners in scoring position, and they also had five different players notch a multi-hit game.

Speaking during his post-game press conference, Braves manager Brian Snitker took some time to give props to the Phillies for prevailing in the NLDS.

“Well, we ran into a really hot team, pretty much,” Snitker said. “They were hitting on all cylinders. They were playing great baseball. They got big hits. They shut us down offensively, and I think all the credit goes to the Phillies. They came in here, like I say, they got hot at the right time and played a heck of a series.”

Even with the elimination at the hands of the Phillies in the NLDS, Snitker sees that the Braves had a “really strong” campaign, as they won 101 games and finished in first place in the NL East standings for the fifth straight season.

“They should be very proud of what they did this year,” Snitker said. “Like I said earlier, you just never know where the postseason is going to take you and what’s going to happen.

“But we had a really strong year. The goal was to get into the postseason. We did and it didn’t happen. So you know what, we’ll take a couple months off and everybody meet up in North Port in March and get on and try and do it again.”

The Braves’ bid at repeating as World Series champions has come to an end, as now a crucial offseason awaits them in the coming months. It will be noteworthy to see what Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos plans to do come the start of the free agency period later this year.