Braves rookie Bryce Elder achieves extremely rare feat not seen before in over 3 decades

The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 8-0 Monday night. In the process, rookie pitcher Bryce Elder accomplished a feat not seen by a Braves pitcher since the 1990 season.

Elder pitched a full nine innings, allowing six hits and striking out six in the win. His complete game shutout is the first by a Braves rookie hurler in 32 years. The last Braves rookie to do it was Paul Marak.

“It means a lot, but at the same time, it’s another win,” Elder said. “We’re trying to stack the wins on top of each other here and get ready for this weekend and the next three games after that.”

The Braves got a big game out of first baseman Matt Olson. His recent slump has given some cause for concern, especially given the extension he received in the offseason.

The Braves first baseman cracked a two-run home run in the fourth inning to open the scoring. In the sixth inning, Olson drove in his third run of the night on a sac fly.

Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna pitched in with a two-RBI night of his own. As did second baseman Orlando Arcia out of the nine-hole.

This win brings Atlanta within one game of the New York Mets in the National League East. The Mets and Braves play a three-game series beginning on Friday. This series will likely determine the winner of the National League East division.

For the Nationals, it’s another brutal loss in a season full of them. This loss brings their total to 100 on the season. The 2022 season is Washington’s first season with 100+ losses since they lost 103 games in 2009.