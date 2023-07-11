Former Atlanta Braves and current Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman recently discussed his ex-teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. Freeman, who was speaking with the media prior to Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, said he remembered Acuna Jr's MLB debut, per Bally Sports South on Twitter.

"It felt like he was ready for it. I think that's my favorite thing is the day he got called up, it looked like he was born to play baseball."@FreddieFreeman5 remembers @ronaldacunajr24's MLB debut ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/vxzUwcG35Y — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) July 11, 2023

“The first day when he got called up we were in Cincinnati,” Freeman said of Acuna Jr. “I saw him in the hotel lobby, he wasn't nervous… the first day I got called up, I was ready to throw up… it felt like he was ready for it. I think that's my favorite thing is the day he got called up, it looked like he was born to play baseball.”

Freeman seems to have respect for his former Braves teammate. Perhaps these comments will put rumors of a previous rift between Freeman and Acuna to rest.

Braves: Freeman, Acuna rift?

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

After Freeman left Atlanta and signed in Los Angeles a season ago, Acuna reportedly called Freeman out for being “overbearing,” via Baseball GIFs and Yancen Pujols. Acuna Jr reportedly said the two had “friction” and that he “won't miss” Freeman. Acuna later denied the statements, but Freeman was still asked about the situation.

Freeman said that he's going to “miss” Acuna Jr, and that he “loves” his former Braves teammate. That said, Freddie also laid out some former organizational rules that could rub some players the wrong way, comments via Jake Seiner.

Freddie Freeman said on MLB Network that he "loves" and "misses" Ronald Acuña Jr. But he also copped to basically everything Acuña alleged. Here's a snippet: pic.twitter.com/0JfM4i5m5c — Jake Seiner (@Jake_Seiner) April 7, 2022

Nevertheless, based on Freeman's most recent comments, it appears the two are in a better place. Perhaps the whole thing was blown out of proportion last year, but it's difficult to confirm.

Freeman and Acuna Jr are both enjoying spectacular seasons with the Dodgers and Braves in 2023. In fact, the National League MVP race could come down to Freddie Freeman versus Ronald Acuna Jr, which would be quite the storyline.