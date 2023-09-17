The Atlanta Braves are in the process of making history as Major League Baseball nears its stretch run. The Braves are led by a collection of power hitters than hasn't been seen in quite some time, comprising what may be the most dangerous deep ball hitting lineup in recent league history.

Slugger Ozzie Albies made home run history against the Marlins on Saturday that shocked onlookers. The stellar play of Atlanta's beloved franchise caught the attention of Braves legend Andruw Jones, who commented on Matt Olson's insane feat.

When the dust settled on Saturday's game the Braves lost a disappointing 11-5 contest against the Marlins but made history in the process. The team did something not seen since the 2019 Twins in a power hitting stat category that only becomes more jaw-dropping upon reading the stat sheet.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ozzie Albies became the fifth different Braves player to reach 30 HR this season, tied with the 2019 Twins for the most 30-HR hitters on a team in a season in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/7pPqAoLVn5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2023

The Braves' home run hitting prowess in 2023 includes 52 home runs for Olson, 37 for Ronald Acuna, and 36 for Austin Riley. Marcell Ozuna has added 34 on the season while Albies has 30.

Home runs from Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jake Burger spoiled the Braves' party on Saturday night, but not all was lost. The Braves remain 15 games up on the Philadelphia Phillies and nearly 20 games up on the Marlins in the NL East.

As the playoffs draw near, the question now is whether or not Atlanta can continue its torrid pace in an effort to advance deep into the playoffs toward a potential fifth World Series title in franchise history.

With eight hitters at .260 or above in full time action and five at .270 above, the Braves have shown they have what it takes to hit not just for power, but in a wide variety of ways that opponents will be hard-pressed to game plan against in baseball's second season.