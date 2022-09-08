It’s easy to forget now, but Kenley Jansen is one of the best closers of his generation. The Atlanta Braves pitcher made a name for himself in Los Angeles as one of the most feared relievers in the game. His trademark wind-up has terrorized the National League for many years as part of two different teams.

With nearly twelve years under his belt, Jansen has had a season most pitchers envy. However, the Braves closer isn’t willing to end his career just yet. Speaking to Ken Rosenthal, Kenley Jansen talked about matching the longevity of the great Mariano Rivera. Here’s his full quote on the topic.

“That’s my goal. I don’t want to be sitting at home in my 30s,” Kenley Jansen said. “I’m going to continue to bust my butt in the offseason and keep showing that I’ve still got gas in my tank. Mariano did it. Why can’t it be me?”

The numbers show that, yes, Kenley Jansen still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Since being acquired by the Braves in the offseason, the ex-Dodgers closer has been solid for his new team. Jansen leads the league with most saves with 32, a number that will continue to rise as the season progresses.

The Braves pitcher also has the benefit of not having multiple major arm injuries in his career. It's not a stretch to imagine Jansen matching Mariano Rivera's godly longevity as the closer for his team.