Kenley Jansen sitting beside Mariano Rivera after latest feat in NLDS vs. Phillies

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves evened their National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies, 3-0. The series is now tied at a win a piece as it shifts to Philadelphia. The Braves got a much needed strong start from their ace, Kyle Wright. Wright tossed six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and a walk while striking out six. In the end, Kenley Jansen came on in the 9th and closed the game out.

It was Jansen’s 20th career postseason save. That is the second most since saves became a stat back in 1969. Only baseball legend Mariano Rivera has more with 42.

Jansen entered the game with a three run lead, which is always nice for any closer. He needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order, striking out one in the process.

A couple seasons ago, it appeared like Jansen’s days as an elite closer were over. He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He helped them win the 2020 World Series. But the 2019 and 2020 seasons, Kenley Jansen had shown some cracks in his abilities. His fastball was down a couple miles per hour. He watched as his ERA hit a career high 3.71 in 2019.

After the 2021 season, the Dodgers finally decided to move on from the long time closer. Their loss was the Braves gain. Jansen had a resurgent year in Atlanta. He finished second in the major leagues with 41 saves. Jansen struck out 85 batters in 64 innings. But it is his postseason prowess that Braves fans are hoping will stand out. So far, so good.