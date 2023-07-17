The Atlanta Braves are the best team in baseball. They seemingly do everything well and don't necessarily need to make any splashy moves prior to the 2023 MLB trade deadline. However, they still could look to make some sneaky additions prior to the deadline. After all, every bit of depth helps in the postseason.

The Braves' bullpen has been strong in 2023, but recent injury concerns have left Atlanta's relief core with questions. Additionally, starting pitching could be an area where they look to add, simply for depth purposes as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at three sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Braves to consider.

Scott Barlow, Royals

Scott Barlow hasn't had the best year in 2023. With that said, he's been impressive over the past two seasons and features closing experience. The Braves likely wouldn't utilize him as a closer, but his big inning experience could make him a valuable 7th or 8th inning option.

Barlow is an underrated reliever as well. As a result, teams may not be as interested in him, so the price to acquire him likely won't be as steep. The Braves don't have the best farm system so this is an important element of a potential Barlow trade.

Barlow would probably benefit from a change as well. He's been pitching for a Kansas City Royals team that hasn't fielded a competitive roster in a number of years. The Braves must consider trading for Barlow.

Anthony Kay, Cubs

Anthony Kay of the Chicago Cubs certainly qualifies as a sneaky addition. Kay isn't expected to draw much trade attention prior to the deadline, and has appeared in only nine games for Chicago in 2023.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kay has been in the big leagues since 2019, making his debut with the Toronto Blue Jays. He struggled through his first few seasons in the league though.

Toronto moved on from Kay following the 2022 campaign and the left-handed reliever ended up with the Cubs. He's performed well in limited action this season, pitching to the tune of a 1.29 ERA.

As aforementioned, the Braves have dealt with bullpen injury concerns. Notably, left-hander AJ Minter recently landed on the injured list. Atlanta doesn't feature many other left-handed relief options so acquiring Kay is a reasonable move. Atlanta could provide him with a quality opportunity to prove himself at the MLB level. Even as a possible left-handed specialist, Kay is worth taking a chance on.

Michael Lorenzen, Tigers

Finally, Michael Lorenzen is a versatile pitcher who made the AL All-Star team for the Detroit Tigers. Lorenzen has been mentioned as a trade candidate and would impact the Braves' pitching staff. He'd be a tremendous starting pitching depth option, but could also work out of the bullpen if necessary.

Lorenzen currently owns a 3.75 ERA and has worked as a starting pitcher for Detroit. However, he's just two years removed from working as a full-time reliever.

Lorenzen has emerged as a more notable name in the trade market as a result of his All-Star appearance. Nevertheless, he's still fairly overlooked and wouldn't cost the Braves too much in prospect capital. He will, however, receive plenty of attention from other ball clubs so Atlanta must act fast if they want to acquire him.

It will be interesting to see if the Braves display interest in any of these three pitchers.