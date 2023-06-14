The Atlanta Braves have weathered some highs and lows this season, and fans are hoping that they are not due for another slump. After rattling off six consecutive wins, Atlanta dropped two straight while also seeing one of its hottest hitters have an injury scare.

Marcell Ozuna was removed from Monday's eventual extra-inning road loss to the Detroit Tigers after getting struck in the forearm with a pitch in the fourth. Fans can rest easy, though, as the designated hitter/outfielder's X-rays are negative, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He is not in the lineup Tuesday and is day-to-day with a right wrist contusion.

Ozuna has been on another level since the calendar flipped to June. The 32-year-old is currently enjoying a nine-game hitting streak, in which he is batting .414 with a 1.209 OPS. If he produces regularly, Atlanta's offense is truly in a class of its own.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Health and inconsistency have overshadowed Ozuna's tenure with the Braves, as his torrid abbreviated 2020 season (.338/ 18 home runs/56 RBIs) might be difficult for people to remember after his recent struggles. With an injury of this nature, the concern is that the two-time All-Star reverts back to his hitting woes. That would be an unfortunate setback after an apparent breakthrough.

Nevertheless, Brian Snitker's club moves forward, intent on avoiding another hot-cold cycle. The Braves are cruising again with a 40-26 record but do not have as much breathing room in the NL East as they would like. In what was projected to be baseball's most unforgiving division, it is the Miami Marlins who are just three-and-a-half games behind gatekeeping Atlanta.

Just as they have done with their pitching staff, the team will hope to get by with the next-man-up approach until Marcell Ozuna is good to go.