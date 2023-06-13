Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna has reportedly left Monday night's game against the Detroit Tigers after getting hit by a pitch in the fourth inning of the contest, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“Marcell Ozuna left Monday's game at Detroit after being hit in the right hand by a pitch in the fourth inning. Awaiting an update from the Braves as to the exact nature of the injury.”

#Braves Marcell Ozuna left tonight’s game injured after this hit by pitch Remained in to run the bases. Replaced before his next AB pic.twitter.com/5zTvrldvso — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 13, 2023

With Marcell Ozuna out of the game, the Braves have sent catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a pinch-hitting role for the night, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Travis d'Arnaud is pinch-hitting for Marcell Ozuna, who is out of the game after being hit by a pitch. It did not look great when they evaluated him, so you hope this is only precautionary.”

The Braves announced shortly after the incident that Marcell Ozuna will not be returning to the game as a “precaution” due to a right wrist contusion. He is currently considered day-to-day.

The Braves are hoping that Ozuna's injury is not serious enough to force him into a trip to the injured list, especially since he's been on a roll of late. Over his last six games, Marcell Ozuna has hit .333 with two home runs and six RBI. Before he left the game against the Tigers, he already had a hit and a run, which he scored in the second inning when an Ozzie Albies sacrifice fly drove him home to put the Braves on the board first.

The Braves are in a three-leg series against the Tigers in Detroit and will play the second game Tuesday night with Stephen Strider expected to start for Atlanta.