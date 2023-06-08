The Atlanta Braves are one of the most talented teams in the MLB. They also seem to be one of the most tight-knit groups in the league which has led to plenty of success in recent years.

This season is no different, with the Braves out to the best record in the National League as the summer heats up. As the Braves get hot, winning four straight, teammates are helping each other improve. Marcell Ozuna helped Michael Harris break out of a slump in Wednesday's win.

“I told him you’re the best center fielder in MLB, so you’ve got to trust yourself,” Ozuna said. “I told him he couldn’t think about anything in the past and just start the season now. Today, he came in and did that with a good attitude. You can see it on his face.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harris went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs. His homer in the eighth inning won it for the Braves, their 10th win in the last 12 games against the New York Mets. He was hitting .101 in his last 18 games and hit two home runs in his first 38 games after hitting 19 in 114 games as a rookie in 2022.

The Braves are beyond good enough to allow Harris to play and work through his struggles. They are worlds better though when he is clicking and at his best, which can be said about almost all of the Braves' everyday players. Michael Harris is only one of the ingredients to a very good Braves team, but his attributes make him one of the most important players on the roster.