The NL-East leading Atlanta Braves begin an interleague series today with the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Yesterday the Braves had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 6-2 loss to the Washington Nationals. Still, the Braves have won eight of their last ten games, and sit at 40-25 on the season. They hold a 3.5-game lead over the Marlins for first in the division and have won their last three series. Meanwhile, the Tigers have lost nine straight games. They have been swept by the White Sox, Phillies, and most recently, the Diamondbacks. The Tigers' most recent set of moves in the off-season has not panned out again, and they sit 26-37 on the season.

Here are the Braves-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Tigers Odds

Atlanta Braves: ML -220

Detroit Tigers: ML +184

Over:

Under:

How To Watch Braves vs. Tigers

TV: BSSO/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves enter the contest with one of the best offensive units in the majors. They are fifth in runs scored this year, while sitting fourth in batting average and on-base percentage. They are also second in the majors in slugging percentage and have hit 108 home runs this year, which is good for third in the majors. This had led the Braves to 40 wins on the season, tied for the most in the National League with the Diamondbacks.

Helping pace this offense is the combination of Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, and Ozzie Albies. Olson is currently tied for 11th in the majors with 45 RBIs and tied for fourth with 18 home runs this year. He has not been hitting great this month though. He is currently hitting just .194 on the month, with 12 strikeouts. Yesterday he hit his first home run of the month and drove in his second and third RBIs. Olson has struck out now in 12 straight games and has seen his batting average drop a full ten points in the meantime. Ozzie Albies has been hitting much better than Olson. He is hitting .265 this month and has three home runs with six RBIs. Meanwhile, Murphy has hit .296 this month, with four runs batted in and a home run.

On the hill tonight will be Charlie Morton. Morton is 5-6 on the year with a 3.89 ERA. His last two starts have not been his best. In his last two starts, he has done 11.2 innings and given up seven runs while striking out 14. He has a 5.40 ERA in those starts, and last time out he gave up two home runs. Morton started the year start, with a 2.76 ERA in his first five starts. Since then, he has only one start in which he gave up less than two runs.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

While the Braves put out one of the best offensive units in the majors, the Tigers put out one of the worst. They are last in batting average, runs scored, and slugging percentage. The Tigers sit 28th in on-base percentage. They have scored just 19 runs in their nine-game losing streak, good for just over two runs per game. They have also been shut out twice in that time.

Making things worse for the Tigers, some of their best bats sit on the IL. Riley Green, Matt Vierling, and Akil Baddoo are all currently on the IL. Not everyone has been struggling though. Nick Maton may not be hitting great, but at least he is driving in runs. Maton is hitting just .200 over the last week but has a home run, a double, and driven in six runs. The best bat on the team as of late actually belongs to Kerry Carpenter, who was in action over the weekend with the Tigers missing guys due to injury. In the three-game series, he is .667 and scored twice. While he got on base a lot, he did not drive in a single run and only had one extra-base hit.

The Tigers have yet to announce a starting pitcher for this game, but it will not be Olson or Lorenzen who are scheduled for games two and three of the series.

Final Braves-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This is a case of teams going in opposite directions drastically. Nothing shows that more than the RBI numbers as of last. In the last seven days, seven different Braves batters have three or more RBIs, while they have 36 as a whole. Meanwhile, only two Tigers have three or more RBIs, and only six have a single RBI. They have 16 RBIs in that period. The Braves are by far the better team and will win this game with ease. With no starter named for the Tigers as of yet, the only thing available is the money line. For the Over/Under, anything over 9.5 should be looked at. The Braves will cover 1.5 runs tonight so that also could be a solid play.

Final Braves-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-220)