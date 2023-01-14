Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in baseball when healthy. The right-hander signed a 5-year deal with the Texas Rangers this offseason, ultimately leaving the NL East. Atlanta Braves’ star first baseman Matt Olson is likely excited to not have to face the former New York Mets Cy Young winner on a consistent basis. However, Olson recently revealed a secret to success vs. deGrom, per Starting 9 on Twitter.

“I don’t want to go up, and I know deGrom’s got a good riding 4-seamer at the top. I don’t want to go chase that,” Olson said. “But you got to be aware of what they (pitchers) got. So you know, for example being deGrom. You want him down in the zone, but swinging on top of it. Trying to borderline miss the ball on top.”

Jacob deGrom’s pitch spin and movement can cause fits for hitters. Matt Olson is saying that in order to find success against deGrom, you have to swing where the pitch is going to end up rather than where it is when it initially enters the zone. And in order to know that information, hitters need to study spin rates, trends, etc.

Hitting a baseball is one of the most difficult things to do in all of sports. And it is especially challenging against a pitcher like Jacob deGrom, who can touch 100 MPH with a riding fastball. But Matt Olson, who signed an 8-year extension with Atlanta last offseason, hasn’t hit over 34 home runs in each of the past two years by mistake.

Olson’s advice should be utilized by hitters of all ages, as it applies to more than only facing Jacob deGrom.