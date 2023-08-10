Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson recently appeared on the Pardon My Take podcast, and was asked about what it was like replacing fan favorite Freddie Freeman at first base.

“Yeah I think there was a tad of it,” Matt Olson said, when asked if he was worried about the fan reaction to him replacing Freddie Freeman on Pardon My Take. “Obviously when a guy is there that long and he's going to be a hall of famer, I mean dude's career .300 hitter with all the accolades that he's gotten and he came up with the Braves. There's going to be that stuff.”

Olson then went on to say that he knew he would get trade from the Athletics, but the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees were on his radar most, and he assumed the Braves would re-sign Freeman. However, the process dragged on and the trade happened. The Dodgers brought in Freeman while the Yankees re-signed Anthony Rizzo. Olson said he did not let the fan's reaction impact his approach much.

“The way I look at it is the dude has done so much for Atlanta, and like I said hall of famer,” Olson said on Pardon My Take. “I would be upset as a Braves fan growing up and as a guy who plays for the team who I want good fans, if they were just like kicked him out the door. I'm happy that they love Freddie”

Even the Braves fans who miss Freeman are likely happy now, as Olson is a core player for the team.