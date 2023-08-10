It's no secret that Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr is one of the best players in the game. He's running away with the NL MVP and continues to wow everyone with each passing day. Example: His teammate Matt Olson.

Amid Acuna Jr's ridiculous campaign where he's slugged 26 home runs and swiped 53 bags, Olson compared him to a scratch golfer because every time Acuna Jr steps on the field, he does something special, even if you don't necessarily notice it.

Via Pardon My Take:

“He’s almost like when you go golf with a scratch golfer,” Olson said of Ronald Acuna Jr. “You see the big home runs he hits, the numbers he’s putting up… it’s like at the end of the game, you’re like, ‘what did Ronald do today?’ You check, and it’s like ‘oh s**t, he went 3-5 and had two stolen bases and three RBIs.' It’s like when you go golf with a scratch golfer, you’re like, ‘he didn’t do anything that cool, he just hit every fairway, hit every green.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The numbers speak for themselves. The outfielder is also hitting a ridiculous .341, which ranks third in the Majors behind only Freddie Freeman and Luis Arraez. No matter the aspect of baseball, Acuna Jr shines. At this point, it's just expected that he's going to rake.

With Ronald Acuna Jr leading the way, the Braves have an absolutely stacked lineup that is surely going to make some noise in the postseason. Olson himself is having a year, slashing .265 with 39 long balls.

Big-time power.