The Atlanta Braves were the best team in the MLB for much of the 2023 campaign, but they once again ran into the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, and ended up getting ousted in disappointing fashion. For all the talent the Braves have, they collectively failed to show up in this series, and star first baseman Matt Olson wasn't happy with how the season came to a crushing end.

Olson, who led the majors in home runs this season, was fresh off being one of the main powerhouses of the Braves offense throughout the season (.283 BA, 54 HR, 139 RBI, .993 OPS), but like the rest of his teammates, Olson was quiet against the Braves, racking up just four hits and a walk in 17 plate appearances. After Atlanta's crushing Game 4 loss, Olson offered a blunt take on their series against Philadelphia.

“Yeah, it sucks. We didn’t have a four-game stretch like that pretty much all year. Not to take anything from them — they just pitched better than we hit the entire time. … We couldn’t get anything going.” – Matt Olson, MLB.com

Matt Olson gets real on Braves continued postseason struggles against Phillies

After cruising throughout the 2023 campaign, the Braves offense couldn't get anything going against the Phillies, and if it weren't for an incredible play from Michael Harris II in Game 2, they likely would have been swept. This isn't the first time the Braves have lost to the Phillies in the postseason, with Olson pointing out that this playoff series was almost a carbon copy of last year's.

“They played better than us last year and they played better than us this year. It sucks to have the success during the season and come in and lose the series.” – Matt Olson, MLB.com

After all the success Atlanta experienced during the regular season, it's certainly going to be tough for them to overcome another crushing postseason loss. It's back to the drawing board for Olson and the Braves, and it will be interesting to see whether they can figure things out in the playoffs come next season.