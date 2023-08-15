Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves just keep getting better. It’s almost unfair to think about that, given how dominant the team has been all season long, but with the arrival of Nicky Lopez to the scene, the Braves appear to have just found yet another weapon to further boost their offense.

Lopez is having a blazing start in his time with the Braves. Within just a few appearances with the Braves, the 28-year-old infielder already has driven eight runs following his RBI single in the bottom of the third inning in Monday night’s game at home versus the New York Yankees.

“Nicky Lopez’s 8 RBI are the most by a player in his first 4 games with the Braves since RBI became official in 1920,” Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote in a tweet. “HE’S ONLY BATTED IN TWO OF THOSE GAMES.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Lopez, who was acquired by the Braves from the Kansas City Royals late last July in exchange for left-hander Taylor Hearn, was called on to pinch run in his first appearance for the team during an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road on Aug. 8. He was not able to have a plate appearance in that contest. Then he made loud noises in his next game for the Braves, going 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, and five RBIs in a 21-3 demolition of the New York Mets in Queens last Saturday.

Apparently, he’s still smoking, as he’s been a huge problem for the Yankees Monday night in Atlanta.