The Atlanta Braves announced that they have acquired infielder Nicky Lopez from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for left-handed reliever Taylor Hearn.

Nicky Lopez has played in 67 games for the Royals this season, and is batting .210 with a .322 on-base percentage, according to Fangraphs.

Lopez is in his fifth year in the major leagues, and has pretty much always been a below league-average hitter, outside of the 2021 season.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, it would be a reasonable assumption that Lopez would play a utility sort of role for the Braves down the stretch. He has significant experience playing shortstop, second base and third base in MLB. So he could be a defensive replacement or someone who can fill in when one of the Braves' starters need a day of rest. The Braves will in all likelihood have breathing room as the end of the season approaches, so there will likely be plenty of chances to get players rest down the stretch in this season.

It has been an eventful week or so for Taylor Hearn. He was acquired from the Texas Rangers by the Braves in exchange for cash on July 24, and now he is going to the Royals. Given that the Royals are towards the bottom of the league, it would not be a surprise if Hearn is on the move once again before Tuesday's trade deadline. He has struggled mightily this season, but a team with a good coaching staff when it comes to pitching could see him as an attractive buy-low candidate for their bullpen.