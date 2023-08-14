The New York Yankees are on the road to take on the Atlanta Braves for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Yankees are slowly watching their playoff chances dwindle as they have not been playing well. New York is in last place in the AL East division, and they are five games back in the wild card race. They do still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they need to start winning ball games. New York has lost six of their last 10 games, and they are coming off a weekend series loss against the Miami Marlins. The Yankees have been dealing with injuries all season, and they are currently without Anthony Rizzo and Carlos Rodon.

The Braves have the best record in the MLB. They are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, but they just won three of four against the New York Mets. Atlanta is the best offense in the league, as well. They have 227 home runs on the season to lead the MLB. The next closest team has 186. This has given the Braves the best slugging percentage, and the best OPS. Atlanta has pretty much secured a playoff spot as they lead their division by 11 games. They will most likely be the top seed in the National League.

Clarke Schmidt will start for the Yankees while Max Fried gets the ball for Atlanta.

Here are the Yankees-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Braves Odds

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-118)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Yankees-Braves

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports South

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

New York has been hitting better lately. They are batting .252 in the month of August, and that is well above their .232 season average. In their 12 games this month, the Yankees have hit 17 home runs, 14 doubles, and they have scored 53 runs. Having Aaron Judge in the lineup is a huge help, but Gleyber Torres, Giancarlo Stanton, and Anthony Volpe are all hitting the ball well, as well. If they can find a way to get to Fried in this game, the Yankees will cover the spread. However, they need to score at least four runs to do so.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

As mentioned, the Braves have the best offense in the MLB. No matter who is up to bat, they are going to be a threat to hit a home run. Schmidt has allowed 17 home runs this season, so he has given up some long balls. Clarke also allows opponents to hit better off him when he pitches on the road. With the Braves ability to smack the ball around, they should be in for a good game in this one. As long as the Braves keep hitting as they have been, they will cover this spread.

Fried is still one of the better pitchers in the game, even though he is coming off a little bit of a rough outing. He has made seven starts this season, and he has allowed just one run or fewer in five of those starts. New York has been struggling all season at the plate, so despite their ability to hit the ball recently, Fried should be able to shut them down. If Fried can have one of his good starts, the Braves will cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Yankees are hitting the ball better, but they are not playing well as a team. Atlanta's offense is very good, and Max Fried is a hard pitcher to bet against. I am going to take the Braves to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Yankees-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-102), Over 9 (-120)