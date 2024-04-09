The Atlanta Braves have jumped out to a 6-3 start in the National League East, one year removed from the team's league pennant-clinching season of 2023. The Braves' Columbus, Ohio-born starting pitcher Spencer Strider has an ERA of 7.00 on the season so far with 12 strikeouts in nine innings of work, and now he may be headed for one of the toughest surgical procedures in MLB, if the latest tea leaves are any indication.
Strider's velocity dropped precipitously in a recent game vs. the Diamondbacks, causing him to exit after four innings of work. It was later revealed that Strider suffered damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. It was a crushing blow to Strider's 2024 season hopes, especially considering how things went against the Philadelphia Phillies in his incredible first start.
On Tuesday, a news report from Mark Bowman on X shared the latest update on the potential surgery that could end Strider's season before it ever truly got started.
Spencer Strider injury update
The infamous Tommy John elbow surgery procedure is something all pitchers seek to avoid. According to Bowman's update, Strider could be penciled in for the surgery soon, if he hasn't been already, and the Braves franchise may be in the process of waiting to see how things shake out before announcing the latest news update on Strider's situation.
“Snit said the Braves won’t release any Strider info until this weekend. But Snit yesterday’s visit with Dr. Meister didn’t erase the possibility of Tommy John surgery. Braves might be waiting for the surgery to be completed before providing an update,” Bowman wrote, before adding: “Basically, Strider visited Dr. Meister in Dallas yesterday. The Braves aren’t revealing what was said before this weekend. So instead of saying today that he’s going to have TJ surgery, they might just wait a few more days to confirm he had surgery.”
The 6-foot-tall, 195 pound frontline starting pitcher was previously placed on the 15-day DL and is just 25 years old. His maturity and mound presence have helped him to become one of the best pitchers in the National League, as he finished fourth in the NL Cy Young voting last season, losing out on top honors to Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres.
Braves' pitching rotation without Spencer Strider
The Braves' pitching staff appears to be a in a state of extreme disarray with Strider likely unable to go any time soon.
Reynaldo Lopez was scheduled to take the hill on Tuesday against the 4-6 New York Mets at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN-Plus. Wednesday's game against the Mets shows a Braves team that still does not know who will start against Jose Quintana of New York.
With so many difficulties starting to present themselves as a result of Strider's absence, the Braves will need to rally around their explosive batting lineup and Manager Brian Snitker's instructions. The loss of Strider, if it goes down as expected, could be a difficult one to say the least, but Snitker's team has shown it can overcome adversity at several different junctures in recent times.