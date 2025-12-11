After missing out on the playoffs in 2025, the Atlanta Braves are looking ensure the same doesn't happen come 2026. In their latest move, the Braves have made an eye-opening addition to the back end of their bullpen.

Atlanta has signed closer Robert Suarez to a three-year, $45 million contract, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. He is set to make $13 million, $16 million and $16 million with no deferrals in his contract, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

Suarez is coming to the Braves after leading the league with 40 saves as a member of the San Diego Padres in 2025. However, he won't be filling the same role in Atlanta. Before Suarez, the Braves re-signed Raisel Iglesias to a one-year deal. He is expected to remain the closer in 2026, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

If Iglesias were to struggle, the Braves know they have a more than capable option to fill the role in Suarez. But at least entering the season, Atlanta wants him to be a premier setup man.

Alongside those 40 saves in 2025, Suarez put up a 2.97 ERA and a 75/16 K/BB ratio. Over his entire four years in MLB, the right-hander has put up a 2.91 ERA and a 219/63 K/BB ratio. Furthermore, he was named an All-Star in both 2024 and 2025.

The Braves needed some extra firepower in their bullpen. The unit ended the 2025 season ranked 19th with a collective 4.19 ERA.

Atlanta decided that rather than putting a band aid over the problem, they would add one of the best free agents remaining in the class. Now teaming up with Iglesias, Suarez gives the Braves one of the more fearsome backend of the bullpens across MLB.