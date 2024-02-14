Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas dropped an intriguing Shohei Ohtani-Ronald Acuna Jr. comparison amid the start of spring training.

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has already begun to impress his teammates. On Wednesday, Ohtani received a Ronald Acuna Jr. comparison from infielder Miguel Rojas with a twist, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

“Shohei Ohtani's BP today reminded Miguel Rojas of his Venezuelan winter ball teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr. The only difference: ‘Acuña was completely healthy. Imagine [Ohtani] when he’s completely healthy & in midseason form. It’s the first BP I’ve seen, and I’m already impressed,'” Harris wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ohtani signed with the Dodgers this past offseason for $700 million. The historic contract was the talk of the offseason.

Ohtani won the American League MVP award in 2023 despite dealing with injury trouble toward the end of the season. In the end, there wasn't any real debate in the AL since Ohtani had been terrific both on the mound and at the plate for most of the season.

Shohei Ohtani vs. Ronald Acuna Jr. for the 2024 NL MVP?

In the National League, Acuna, the Atlanta Braves best player, won the MVP. Now Acuna and Ohtani will go head-to-head for the award in the same league. And Ohtani won't have the benefit of his pitching prowess in 2024, as he won't toe the rubber this season after undergoing surgery.

It should be an electric MVP battle between Ohtani and Acuna. Their teammates may even get involved in the conversation, as Matt Olson, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman all garnered MVP consideration in 2023.

As long as both Ohtani and Acuna stay healthy, though, they will be the favorites to win the award. Shohei Ohtani is expected to be limited in spring training, but the Dodgers new superstar is planning to be ready for Opening Day.