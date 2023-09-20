Atlanta Braves MVP favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. is continuing to add to his historically dominant 2023 season. Just weeks after becoming the first player in MLB history with 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season, Acuña is now closing in on another record, and the Braves are continuing to cement their place at the top of the NL standings in the process.

During Tuesday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies, Acuña recorded his 12th game of the season with at least one home run and one stolen base.

The accomplishment ties Bobby Bonds in 1973 for the second-most in a season since 1900, per ESPN Stats & Info. The record holder is Rickey Henderson, who accomplished the feat in 1986 with 13 such contests.

With multiple series left to play in 2023, it's safe to assume that Acuña will at least tie, if not break, Henderson's record in the near future. Acuña is currently the runaway favorite to win the 2023 NL MVP Award, which would be the first of his career. The 25-year-old has established himself over the years as one of the game's most electrifying players since joining the Braves in 2023.

The Braves themselves have also had a tremendous season, closing in on clinching home-field advantage throughout the MLB Playoffs. Acuña and the Braves will look to add to their franchise's trophy case, which got its first addition since 1995 in 2021 when the team shocked the baseball world by winning the World Series, ironically enough with Acuña out of the lineup due to injury.

Still, their chances of a similar experience are clearly much higher with the arguably best player in baseball on the field.