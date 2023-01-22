Now more than ever, the Atlanta Braves need the old Ronald Acuña Jr. back. The 25-year-old came back from an ACL tear last season and was good but not the same level of dominance he has shown in the past.

Playing through pain was tough for the Braves superstar. Thankfully, those days seem to be over now. Acuña is feeling his best and only wants to play the field now, according to Juan Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I’m feeling 100 percent and I’m ready to go back to normal, and I definitely don’t want to play DH anymore,” the Braves superstar said.

The Braves placed Acuña in the designated hitter spot in 27 games last season. Overall, he did better at the plate in those games than he did in the 89 games he took his usual post in right field, though the difference in sample size isn’t enough to suggest a full-time move.

Acuña will, somewhat ironically, stay in rhythm during the offseason by playing in the Venezuelan Winter League finals as a DH. He will have to get back to his old form for the Braves after losing some of their better players this offseason, namely shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Ronald Acuña Jr. established himself as one of the best baseball players in the world in 2019, his last full season. He will be looking to reinforce that belief this season and his teammate, Ozzie Albies, will be one of many to be on the lookout for it.