Ronald Acuna Jr. is not just making history in the big leagues in the 2023 MLB season; he is also making fans go wild. Just take for example the situation he found himself in the middle of in the outfield during Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Ronald Acuna Jr. was knocked over while two fans tried to hug him in right field 🤣🫣 (via @44billyg)pic.twitter.com/cOI8RQN7J2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 29, 2023

A fan appeared to manage to get past security to take a selfie with Acuna, who seemingly was okay with it. However, Coors Field security personnel tried to break up Acuna and the fan, and while they were doing it, another fan came charging into the scrum, causing Aciuna to fall down like a bowling pin. Needless to say, it was not the most comforting sight, especially for Braves and Ronald Acuna fans. He could have suffered an injury there. Fortunately, Acuna was able to get up and walk away without any visible signs of an injury.

The Braves can't afford to lose Ronald Acuna, and that's an understatement. With Acuna playing at an MVP level, Atlanta has managed to zoom to the top of the National League East with a massive lead over their rivals in the division. They also entered Monday with the best record in the big leagues.

Acuna added to his incredible numbers in the 2023 MLB regular season with another sterling performance at the plate and on the base paths in this Colorado game, having homered and recorded stolen bases. He is also just a home run away from becoming the first player in MLB history to have 30 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a single season.