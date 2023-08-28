The Atlanta Braves are on the road to take on the Colorado Rockies for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Braves-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves swept the Rockies in a four game series back in mid-June. Atlanta outscored Colorado 40-12 in the four games that series. The Braves hit .360 in those games with 12 home runs, and they only struck out 23 times while walking 20 times. Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II combined for 16 hits, two doubles, three home runs, and 12 RBI in the four games. Eddie Rosario hit four home runs and racked up 10 RBI to lead the Braves. On the mound, the Braves had a 2.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a 11.5 K/9. Bryce Elder was the only Brave to record a quality start in the series.

The Rockies hit .228 in the four games with the Braves in June. Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar had six hits each on the series. They both homered, as well. Elias Diaz was the other active player on the Rockies to hit a home run in the series with the Braves. On the mound, the Rockies had a very high ERA of 11.25, and they had a WHIP above 2.00. No starter on the Rockies made it past 4 1/3 innings in the series. 31 of the 40 runs were allowed by the starting pithers during the series.

Bryce Elder and Austin Gomber will be the starting pitchers for the series opener at Coors Field.

Here are the Braves-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rockies Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-146)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+122)

Over: 12 (-115)

Under: 12 (-105)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rockies

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Bryce Elder was the starting pitcher to record a quality start against the Rockies the first time around. He allowed just one run on four hits through six innings of work. He also struck out four batters in the game. That was at a time when Elder was pitching a lot better, but he is still having a good season. If he can have another one of his good starts, the Braves will cover the spread.

Atlanta hit 12 home runs in the four games played in the previous series. This series is at one of the most hitter friendly parks in Coors Field. Gomber has allowed 25 home runs this season, and he has allowed 15 home runs in 14 home starts. The Braves are the best power hitting team in the MLB, so they should have an advantage here. If they keep swinging the bats as they have been, the Braves will cover the spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies need to hit a lot better here if they want to win. Gomber is bound to give up some runs, so it will be up to the Colorado offense. The Rockies are going to have to rely on McMahon and Diaz in this one. McMahon hits much better against right-handed pitchers, and Diaz leads the team in batting average. If the Rockies can get these guys up to the plate with runners in scoring position, they will score some runs and cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick

No need to overthink this game. The Braves are the better team, and Bryce Elder is the better pitcher. I expect another blowout between these two teams. I will take the Braves to cover the spread.

Final Braves-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-146), Over 12 (-115)