Since the All-Star break, the Atlanta Braves don’t look as invincible as they previously did. They have a record of 10-11 since then and are currently riding a three-game losing streak. Spencer Strider just had one of his worst games ever in a 7-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Strider said that his outing, in which he didn’t even last three full innings and allowed six earned runs, was worse than any other previous poor performance, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. The Braves star is trying to make it a learning experience to avoid having games like that.

“You need to learn from it,” Strider said, via MLB.com. “If you try to justify it by saying it’s just one of those games, then I think you can rob yourself of the opportunity to do that. Ideally, I don’t want to have any of these games. To do that, you’ve got to learn from it.”

Strider made it clean through the first two innings before getting bombarded. He allowed a double, got two groundouts that still allowed the run to score and then this happened: walk, double, single, walk, walk, single. His replacement, Michael Tonkin, allowed a single that scored one of the base runners Strider left.

“I didn't attack guys the way I wanted to and they were on the fastball,” Strider said after the Braves' loss, via MLB.com. “It felt like a little bit of a concession to try to blow fastballs by them, when that's what they're looking for. But I’ve got to be able to execute offspeed, if that's the case. Or, we just have to accept the result and go right back at guys. I didn't do either, and consequently, we lost the game.”

Suffice it to say this was an unusual game for Spencer Strider, who leads all pitchers in total strikeouts and leads the National League's qualified pitchers in FIP. The Braves still have the best record in all of MLB, though by a slimmer margin because of their current losing skid. They have all the talent they need to win it all but have to escape this current funk soon.