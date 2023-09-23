The Atlanta Braves have been on a roll all season long, which is typically what's going to happen when you have Ronald Acuna Jr. on your team. Acuna has been on fire all season long, and he looks set to be on the way to the first MVP award of his career. Further cementing his case is the fact that Acuna managed to join the 40-40 club on Friday night after smoking his 40th home run of the season.

The 40-40 club, which features only four other players who have hit 40 home runs and stolen 40 bases in a single season, is one of the most exclusive groups in MLB history, but Acuna made his entrance with relative ease. And the scary part, according to Michael Harris II, is that Acuna may not even be playing up to his full potential right now, which is quite a bold take to drop after such a historic accomplishment.

“There’s been a lot of times this year where he just missed a homer or missed a few hits, hit maybe 110-plus (mph off the bat). He’s phenomenal. He’s not like any other player I’ve ever seen before.” – Michael Harris II, The Athletic

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s stats on the season are just outrageous (.337 BA, 40 HR, 101 RBI, 68 SB, 1.013 OPS), but Harris believes that he can be even better in the future. Considering how Acuna is only 25 years old, though, Harris might not be wrong in saying that. Acuna will have a tough act to follow up after his breathtaking 2023 campaign, but who knows what he could accomplish if he still has room to grow like Harris suggests here.