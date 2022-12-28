By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Atlanta Braves recently signed C Sean Murphy to a 6-year, $73 million extension. Atlanta has made a habit out of extending young talent, as 6 out of their 8 current starting position players are signed to long-term extensions. Murphy commented on the Braves future after signing his deal, per David O’Brien.

“You look at that list of players and you like everything about it. It’s an honor to be included in that mix with those guys. I can’t imagine this team being anything but great for the next several years,” Murphy said.

It should be noted that the Braves have lost star position players such as Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson over the past couple of years. Nevertheless, the Braves’ future is bright given their impressive core of players.

Sean Murphy also revealed what led to him signing an extension with the Braves, per David O’Brien.

“I immediately felt comfortable by the staff in Atlanta, & it was reassuring — conversations we had with people – that this is a good place to commit to. I’ve had glowing reviews from former teammates. Everyone has good things to say about it.”

Murphy profiles as a quality hitting catcher with extraordinary defensive prowess behind the plate. He’s a player that Atlanta clearly believes will play a pivotal role for the Braves moving forward.

Sean Murphy and Atlanta will face no shortage of competition in the National League East in the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. However, they are expecting to get the job done in the division in 2023.