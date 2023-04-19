Spencer Strider continues to immerse himself into elite pitching company. The Braves starter tossed six shutout innings and struck out nine batters on Monday, leading Atlanta to an 8-1 win over the San Diego Padres.

It’s the eighth straight regular-season start with at least nine strikeouts, tying John Smoltz for the most such consecutive starts in Braves history. Though an impressive feat in itself, surely Strider is aware he is approaching levels never seen in MLB history.

Nolan Ryan holds the league for most consecutive starts with nine or more strikeouts, doing it 11 times in a row in 1977. Strider has a chance to follow in Ryan’s footsteps and become the next great strikeout pitcher.

Ryan, the all-time strikeouts leader, had his first 300-strikeout season at age 25. Strider is in his age-24 season and is already off to a blistering start toward a 300-strikeout year. He has 36 strikeouts in four starts, picking up right where he left off after a brilliant rookie year in 2022.

Strider struck out 202 hitters in 132 innings for a spectacular 13.8 strikeouts per nine innings. That is more than any season Ryan put up in that category. Strider is on pace for 288 strikeouts this season if he makes 32 starts.

The Braves already have a true ace in Max Fried. They very well seem to have found another one in Spencer Strider. Atlanta is out to the best record in the National League, posting a 14-4 record through 18 games. The Braves are the hottest team in the league, winning each of their last eight games.