The Atlanta Braves made some waves a few weeks ago went they announced that Vaughn Grissom had not made the Opening Day roster. After just 13 games, Atlanta had to turn back to Grissom amid an injury to shortstop Orlando Arcia.

Arcia hit the shelf due to a microfracture in his wrist and the Braves opted to call up Grissom to fill the void. Grissom feels ready to prove the doubters wrong. He spoke about his thoughts after he found out he was starting another season in the minors.

“I knew there was still some marinating to be done,” Grissom said. “It felt good knowing I had done a decent enough job, but you can’t be just decent.”

Arcia earned the starting shortstop job over Grissom in spring training due to his fielding prowess. He added to his own appeal through the first two weeks of the season by having a hot start at the plate.

Grissom himself has proven to be a solid hitter in his brief time with the Braves. In 41 games last season, he had a .291 batting average with 24 runs scored and 18 RBIs. The concerns for him are on the defensive side of the ball, especially considering the premium position that he plays. Grissom has already committed an error this season despite only playing in three games.

The Braves are out to the best start of any team in the National League, sporting a 12-4 record as the league enters its third full week of play. Vaughn Grissom has a chance to prove he can be an impact player on a title-contending team.