In case you missed it, Spencer Strider has been lighting up the competition for the Atlanta Braves. The rookie right-hander has been electric for the team this season. His ability to get batters swinging at air has been one of the key catalysts for Atlanta’s bounce back this season. For most of the season, Strider was the frontrunner for the National League’s Rookie of the Year award.

Well, after his game against the Rockies on Thursday night, Spencer Strider might have locked up that record already. In his best start in a Braves uniform, Strider authored an eight-inning shutout with SIXTEEN strikeouts. That completely crushed his previous personal high of 12 Ks, and set a new Atlanta franchise record. (via MLB on FOX)

SHEESH 16 strikeouts for @Braves starter Spencer Strider tonight, a new single game record for Atlanta! 👏 (via @BravesOnBally) pic.twitter.com/NuYymzRQpk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 2, 2022

Spencer Strider has been a welcome addition to a Braves rotation full of elite arms. The mustached pitcher is part of a dangerous lineup that includes the likes of Max Fried, Kyle Wright, Charlie Morton, and new addition Jake Odorizzi. Mike Soroka will soon join that lineup once he returns from his injury.

Aside from Spencer Strider, the Braves have a couple of rookies also balling out in their batting order. Michael Harris II has been Strider’s main competition for the NL Rookie of the Year award for most of the season. His defensive prowess at center field and timely hitting is paramount to Atlanta’s success. Meanwhile, Vaughn Grissom has done an incredible job filling in for the injured Ozzie Albies at second base. He’ll figure to be a key part of the hitting core once the playoffs roll around.

Barring a catastrophic collapse, the Braves are all but guaranteed a spot in the playoffs thanks to their rookies’ best efforts. The only question for them is if they can pry the division away from the New York Mets before the postseason.