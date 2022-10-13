Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch

The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point.

Via Justin Toscano:

“Brian Snitker did not announce a starting pitcher for Game 3. The Braves are weighing all the scenarios. One certainty: Spencer Strider will be used. The Braves are just deciding how they will use him, Snitker said.”

To be honest, it should be a no-brainer that Strider starts here. He’s been absolutely phenomenal all year long and deserves the chance to get the ball in a pivotal Game 3. It appears Snitker is deciding between the rookie and Charlie Morton.

It also makes sense to use Strider on Friday and save Morton for a potential elimination game if the Braves lose here given his experience on the grand stage. Strider went 11-5 with a stellar 2.67 ERA in 2022, making 20 starts and 31 appearances in total. He’s capable of pitching out of the bullpen if needed.

The Phillies meanwhile send Aaron Nola to the hill in their first postseason home game at Citizens Bank Park since 2011. Needless to say, a long time coming.

It’s also important to note that Spencer Strider was electric against Philadelphia this season. In four appearances (three starts), he went 4-0 with a 1.27 ERA, striking out 34 in just 21.1 innings. This is not a guy Bryce Harper and Co. want to see on the bump facing them.