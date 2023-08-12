A few players put up monstrous stats in the Atlanta Braves' 21-3 win over the New York Mets Saturday afternoon. Braves infielder Nicky Lopez had a particularly special day, the kind that is usually reserved for Shohei Ohtani. Nicky Lopez did his best Ohtani impression by recording four hits and throwing a scoreless inning.

In his first start at shortstop with the Braves since coming over from the Kansas City Royals at the trade deadline, Lopez went 4-6 at the plate. He hit a home run and drove in five runs. With the game out of hand and Atlanta looking to preserve its bullpen, Lopez was sent to the mound to close out the game.

Lopez needed just 12 pitches to finish off the win against the Mets. He walked a batter and didn't allow any hits.

“It was unbelievable,” Lopez told Bally Sports South. “They've greeted me with open arms here, which is everything I could ever dream of…to come here and help this team any way I can. Whether it's filling in in the infield, outfield, pinch run, whatever it is, I'm willing to do. Because this is a special team and we have a lot to look forward to.”

Move over, Shohei.@nick3lopez just put up four hits, one home run, five RBI and a 0.00 ERA against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/is1cYWqXJa — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) August 12, 2023

It was the second time that Lopez pitched in a major-league game. A middle infielder by trade, Lopez said pitching with the Braves was “more familiar.” He said he threw more knuckleballs in Saturday's appearance against the Mets.

The Braves pounded the Mets for 21 runs by scoring in every inning except for the third and fifth frames. Atlanta tacked on eight runs in the ninth inning to embarrass their NL East rivals.

Matt Olson hit two home runs in the victory. The Braves first baseman no has 42 homers, breaking a tie with Ohtani for the MLB lead in dingers.