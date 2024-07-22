The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly re-signed outfielder David Dahl to a minor-league contract, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Philadelphia added Dahl ahead of the 2024 season before later moving in a different direction. Dahl, 30, was an All-Star in 2019 with the Colorado Rockies.

At just 30 years old, there is a chance that Dahl can still be an impactful player at the big league level. However, he has not been the same hitter since slashing .302/.353/.524/.877 across 100 games with the Rockies in 2019.

In 19 games with the Phillies in 2024, Dahl slashed just .207/.242/.397/.639. He added three home runs and two doubles during that span. Nevertheless, Dahl gives the Phillies an extra left-handed bat who can move around the outfield. Dahl will provide important depth for the ball club.

Phillies' outfield in 2024

Philadelphia has enjoyed a terrific 2024 campaign. They hold the best record in MLB with a mark of 63-36. The Phillies currently have an 8.5-game lead in the National League East.

Philadelphia's pitching has been reliable while the offense has been excellent for the most part. With that being said, the Phillies' infield has led the way. The outfield, meanwhile, has not been quite as good.

Nick Castellanos offers power from the right-side of the plate but he's endured an inconsistent overall season. Johan Rojas and Brandon Marsh are respectable players but neither of them have swung the bat all that well in 2024.

The Phillies may still opt to try to acquire another outfielder via a trade. They have been linked to Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. Re-signing Dahl will not cause the Phillies to hesitate on adding a star such as Robert.

With that being said, perhaps Dahl can find his groove at the plate and help the ball club down the road. He has a proven track record and could make a big impact at some point down the road.