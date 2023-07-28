Doubleheader matchups can cause quite the fatigue. A lot of players tend to get injured or suffer from minor bodily inconveniences whenever they play in these games. Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels had to brace themselves against the Detroit Tigers and this doubleheader challenge. The Japanese superstar did not falter in the first game and made sure to carry the momentum well into the innings of the second. However, his body just could not push through with the game and gave up. Although, he still beat legendary records during the game. It even included following in the footsteps of Sonny Siebert.

The Angels faithful were immensely worried when Shohei Ohtani headed for the locker rooms. He had such a good game on his hands only to be injured at the end of it. But, his legendary games against the Tigers will not be remembered because he nursed cramps. Rather, he notched an insane record set by Sonny Siebert in 1971.

Shohei Ohtani became the first person to score a shutout and hit two home runs in a single day, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Sonny Siebert's long-standing record seemed to be unbreakable up until Ohtani broke it. The first game of the doubleheader saw him notch an impressive pitching game. This gave him his first career game shutout. His second game did not end well but he made sure to leave a mark. Ohtani balled out and scored two homers to help the Angels.

Will Shohei Ohtani continue his series of legendary feats despite fatigue management?