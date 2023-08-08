For the first time in a while, Shohei Ohtani is no longer favored to win the 2023 Home Run Crown. Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson has the best odds to finish the regular season as the 2023 MLB home run leader. With less than two months to go, the odds suggest that it's a two-player race between Matt Olson and Ohtani.

Olson is the favorite with -145 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to hit the most home runs in the 2023 MLB season. Ohtani isn't far behind with 120 odds. The Braves' first baseman still trails Ohtani for the league lead. The Angels' star has 40 homers. Olson is nipping at his heels with 39 dingers.

Shortly after the All-Star break, it looked like Ohtani might threaten Aaron Judge's AL home run record of 62 bombs in one season. Ohtani only has one home run in his last 10 games, coinciding with a cold streak for the Angels. Los Angeles has started August with a 0-7 record, on the verge of falling out of the playoff race.

The Braves are the best team in baseball, and Olson is in the middle of a power surge. The 29-year-old has seven home runs in his last 10 games. Olson has tied his career-high in homers, which he set two seasons ago.

In the last 30 days, Olson and Braves third baseman Austin Riley are tied with an MLB-high 10 home runs. Last week, they became the first pair of teammates to hit back-to-back home runs during a game in five straight months.

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alsono is a distant third with 33 home runs and +2100 odds to win the Home Run Crown. No other player has better than +10000 odds.