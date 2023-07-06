The Atlanta Braves' three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians might've meant more to Spencer Strider than any player. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Strider had dreams of being part of a major-league game in the Guardinas' home stadium when he was growing. Although his turn in the rotation didn't come up in Cleveland, the Braves' pitcher was able to check an item off his bucket list.

Years before Spencer Strider became a star with the Braves, he was drafted in the 35th round of the 2017 MLB Draft by Cleveland. Strider opted to play college baseball at Clemson instead of joining the Guardians (then Indians). It turned out to be a wise decision, considering the Braves took him in the fourth round of the 2020 draft.

As a kid going to games, Strider said that realized he wanted to be part of the on-field action in Cleveland

“And the only way I can do that is to play major league baseball,” Strider said, via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Stepping on the field at Progressive Field ahead of the Braves-Guardians series was a huge moment for the flamethrower.

“It was very surreal, emotional,” Strider said. “It’s kind of what I always wanted as a kid. To walk around the stadium and see the places I would sit around and wait to come into the park, and now I get to go and walk on the field and stuff, it’s fun. And to be here with these guys and on this team makes it even cooler.”

At 24 years old, Strider is already one of the best pitchers in MLB. He was just selected to his first All-Star Game