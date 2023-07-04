The Atlanta Braves put their nine game win streak on the line against the Cleveland Guardians Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Guardians prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Braves won game one of the series 4-2 to push their win streak to nine. Michael Harris II had two hits to lead the team with both of them being home runs. Marcell Ozuna also went deep in the win. Ozzie Albies picked up his 60th RBI of the season in the win, as well. On the mound, Bryce Elder was great. He finished with 6 2/3 innings pitched, two runs allowed on seven hits and one strikeout. Raisel Iglesias picked up his 15th save of the season in the win.

The Guardians outhit the Braves in the game 8-7. Steven Kwan, Amed Rosario and Myles Straw combined for seven of the eight hits. Andres Gimenez had the other hit for the Guardians. Both of the runs were driven in by Rosario. Rosario also stole a base in the game. Gavin Williams threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on seven hits to suffer the loss.

Kolby Allard will start for the Braves and Shane Beiber will take the ball for the Guardians.

Here are the Braves-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Guardians Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+122)

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Braves vs. Guardians

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV subscription, FanDuel Sportsbook

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves are on a massive win streak and it is thanks to their bats. In those nine games, the Braves have scored 60 runs. Atlanta leads the league in home runs by 30, so their power is extremely dangerous. The Braves also have the second best batting average, the best OPS, seventh most stolen bases, seventh fewest strikeouts, second most hits and third most runs in the MLB. The Braves offense is scary good and they are capable of putting up big numbers every time the step to the plate. If they can stay locked in, Atlanta will covert the spread.

In the nine game win streak, the Braves have allowed just 26 runs. The pitching has been fantastic throughout. In his first start of the season, Allard allowed no runs through 4 2/3 innings pitched and struck out eight. He only threw 71 pitches, so he definitely could have gone longer. The Guardians are a weaker team with the bats, so Allard should be able to have the same type of game and lead the Braves to another win.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Bieber has allowed just 98 hits in 106 innings pitched this season. He has a 3.48 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. What is even better, though, is his ability to pitch at Progressive Field. At home this season, Bieber has a 2.51 ERA, just two home runs allowed and an opponent batting average of .214. Those numbers significantly rise on the road, so the Guardians should be getting the best version of Shane Bieber in this game. It will not be easy, but Bieber has the abilitiy to shut down the Braves in this game.

Final Braves-Guardians Prediction & Pick

The Braves are on a big wins streak, and I do not see that ending. I expect Atlanta to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Braves-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+122), Under 9 (-120)