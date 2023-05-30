One of the best teams in all of baseball will face off with one of the worst as the Atlanta Braves travel to the Bay Area to take on the Oakland Athletics for some Tuesday evening action. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Braves-Athletics prediction and pick will be made.

Believe it or not, even a broken clock is right twice a day! On Monday, it proved to be the Braves that ended up on the short end of the stick in the disastrous 7-2 loss to the Athletics. Nevertheless, Atlanta will send out righty Bryce Elder who is a perfect 3-0 with a rock-solid 2.05 ERA up to this point.

In surprising fashion, it was Oakland that was able to snap an eleven-game losing streak with the big-time victory over Atlanta on Monday. While their 11-45 record overall is bad enough to make someone nauseous and with many baseball analysts around the sport saying that this collective squad is one of the worst they’ve ever seen, credit the A’s with blocking out the noise and taking care of business. In line for the start in game two of this series will be the lefty J.P Sears.

Here are the Braves-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Athletics Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (-142)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+118)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Braves vs. Athletics

TV: NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Everything that could’ve possibly went wrong did for the Braves on Monday, as Atlanta was absolutely stunned in shocking fashion. Losers in three of their past four games overall, it proved to be the inconsistency of the offense that eventually did the Braves in. During the 7-2 loss, Atlanta went a measly 1-8 with runners in scoring position as they were kept off-balanced by Oakland’s pitching staff all night long. For a team that boasts one of the top offenses in all of the land, it should not be expected that the Braves will be as lackluster as they were 24 hours ago.

Another reason that the Braves will bounce back and cover the spread in a big way will be due to the fabulous Bryce Elder who has been nearly un-hittable so far this season. On paper, we last saw Elder in a six-inning outing that resulted in surrendering only a lone run versus the Dodgers. In addition, Elder has the third-lowest ERA in all of baseball and possesses an extremely sturdy 3.19 strikeout-to-walk ratio in ten starts this season. Simply put, riding the hot hand in Elder is Atlanta’s best shot at exacting revenge upon Oakland later this evening.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

There’s the good, the bad, the ugly, and then the Oakland Athletics. All jokes aside, Oakland is on pace to be one of the worst teams in the history of Major League Baseball as they continue to fall further and further behind the eight-ball. Still, props to Oakland for putting their eleven-game losing streak behind them by stringing together one of their more complete performances of the season en route to defeating Atlanta.

In order to cover the spread in back-to-back nights, Oakland will need to pull off the difficult task of keeping Atlanta’s ferocious lineup at the plate at bay once again. Alas, the challenge of this will prove to be daunting, but at least starting pitcher JP Sears has stepped up his game recently which is encouraging for those brave enough to wager upon the A’s. At first glance, Sears has posted a 3.25 ERA in his previous five starts covering 27 1/3 innings pitched. Clearly, Sears is on a mission of late, and with how undependable the A’s bats have been this season, it may solely be up to him to lead Oakland to a covering of the spread.

After making numerous roster moves prior to Monday’s game, be on the lookout for Jonah Bride who singled twice in his first game since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. Without a doubt, Bride seems to be a promising prospect with tremendous upside and could be in store for yet another stellar night from the plate if he is yet again locked in from the opening pitch.

Final Braves-Athletics Prediction & Pick

It doesn’t take long to make a decision on who to side with in this one. Remember, the A’s are 21-35 ATS this season and have not won back-to-back games since a May 5th-6th matchup with the Kansas City Royals. With that being said, hammer the Braves spread with confidence.

Final Braves-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-142)