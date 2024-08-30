ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Phillies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Braves-Phillies.

The Atlanta Braves were just about to make the National League East interesting again. The Braves, not that long ago, were on the periphery of the wild card race and were almost 10 games out of first place in the division. The idea that they could merely make the race close — let alone win it — seemed preposterous. The Braves entered Thursday just five games behind the Phillies.

Thursday night in Philly, the Braves — behind starter Charlie Morton — took a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth. All signs pointed to the Braves slicing their NL East deficit to just four games with three more games to be played between the teams this weekend at Citizens Bank Ballpark. The crowd in Philadelphia was restless. The Phillies, who were pancake-flat in a Wednesday 10-0 loss to the Houston Astros, had nothing to offer in the first five innings versus the Braves, a startling turn of events given the urgency of the moment and the fact that the Phillies have been one of the best home teams in baseball this season.

You want a startling turn of events? As surprising as it was that the Phillies were unable to score a run in the first five innings, they had a plot twist up their sleeve.

Brandon Marsh hit a three-run homer in the sixth to make the score 4-3 and immediately change the energy inside the ballpark. Then in the seventh, Nick Castellanos hit a two-run shot. In two innings, the Phillies turned a four-run deficit into a one-run lead. Their bullpen held the fort in the eighth and ninth. In a very short period of time, what had seemed to be a narrowing NL East turned back into a healthy six-game cushion for the Phillies. We might have seen the moment the Braves' division title dreams died. If Philadelphia wins here to go up seven, it's pretty much a done deal. Atlanta must win two of the next three — leaving Philly down only five heading into Labor Day — to have any realistic chance at the NL East. This qualifies as a very big regular-season game.

Braves-Phillies Projected Starters

Reynaldo Lopez vs. Ranger Suarez

Reynaldo Lopez (7-4) has a 2.02 ERA. He has a lower ERA than Cy Young favorite Chris Sale, but he has been injured and therefore hasn't pitched nearly as many innings. When healthy, he has been tremendous for Atlanta and a central reason this team is in line to make the playoffs. Lopez gives the Braves a 1-2 punch with Sale which will be very dangerous if the Braves can make the playoffs.

Last Start: Sunday, August 25 versus the Washington Nationals: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 47 2/3 IP, 45 H, 14 R, 3 HR, 13 BB, 46 K

Ranger Suarez (11-5) has a 2.82 ERA. Much as Lopez and Sale are a knockout combination for the Braves, Suarez and Zack Wheeler are two excellent starters for the Phillies who will make this team tough to beat in October. Suarez has missed a portion of this season with his own injury problems. The Phillies, by having a large lead, bought insurance for Suarez. They could afford to rest him and make sure he fully heals from lower back soreness. They now hope he can stay healthy and regain the groove he had in April, when one could argue he was the hottest pitcher in baseball.

Last Start: Saturday, August 24 versus the Kansas City Royals: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 6 K

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 56 2/3 IP, 50 H, 20 R, 4 HR, 14 BB, 54 K

Here are the Braves-Phillies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Phillies Odds

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +118

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Braves vs Phillies

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET/3:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports South (Braves) / NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

Reynaldo Lopez will outduel Ranger Suarez. Lopez looks healthier and is likely to pitch deeper into the game.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

After suffering a crushing loss on Thursday, the Braves will sink on Friday and the Phillies will soar with confidence.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick

The Phils have momentum, but Lopez could thwart them. We think you should stay away from this one.

Final Braves-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies moneyline