ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves look to keep pace in the wild card race as they face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Reds prediction and pick.

Braves-Reds Projected Starters

Grant Holmes vs. Brandon Williamson

Grant Holmes (2-1) with a 3.79 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP

Last Start: Holmes has not made a start since August 14th, but appeared in eight games since. In the start, he went seven innings, giving up eight hits, a walk, and a home run. He would surrender two runs in a win over the Giants.

2024 Road Splits: Holmes is 1-1 on the road in three starts and ten total appearances. He has a 3.86 ERA and a .269 opponent batting average.

Brandon Williamson (0-0) with a 2.08 ERA and a .77 WHIP

Last Start: Williamson went five innings, giving up three hits, two walks, and a home run. He would give up just one run, but take the no-decision against the Cardinals as the Reds lost to St. Louis.

2024 Home Splits: Williamson has just one start at home this year, going 3.1 innings, giving up two runs with one earned in a no-decision.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Reds Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline: -118

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 9 (-106)

Under: 9 (-114)

How to Watch Braves vs. Reds

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:50 PM PT

TV: BSSO/BSOH

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves are tied for 16th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 18th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Marcell Ozuna has led the way this year. He is hitting .304 on the year with a .380 on-base percentage. Ozuna has 37 home runs, 98 RBIs, and 89 runs scored on the year. Matt Olson has also been solid. He is hitting .239 this year with a .320 on-base percentage. Olson has 25 home runs, 87 RBIs, and 71 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Travis d'Arnaud. He is hitting .242 on the year with 14 home runs, 47 RBIs, and 38 runs scored.

Matt Olson has led the way in the last week. He is hitting .435 in the last week with eight RBIs and two runs scored. Meanwhile, Jorge Soler is hitting well. He is hitting .381 in the last week with a .458 on-base percentage. Soler has a home run, four RBIs, and six runs scored. Rounding out the top bats on the week is Michael Harris III. He is hitting .259 this week with two home runs, four RBIs, and five runs scored. The Braves are hitting .235 in the last week with six home runs and 31 runs scored in six games.

Three members of the Braves have career at-bats against Brandon Williamson. Cavan Biggio, Whit Merrifield, and Jorge Soler are all 1-3 against Williamson. Merrifield has an RBI while Soler has a home run and an RBI.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Reds are tied for 14th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 26th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Spencer Steer has led the way this year. He is hitting .232 this year with 19 home runs and 89 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 25 bases with 73 runs scored. Elly De La Cruz has also been great this year. He is hitting .257 on the year with 24 home runs and 69 RBIs. Further, De La Cruz has stolen 64 bases and scored 98 times this year. Rounding out the best bats on the year in Jonathan India. He is hitting .246 with a .353 on-base percentage. India has 14 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 80 runs scored.

TJ Friedl has been driving in runs as of late. He has been hitting .370 in the last week, scoring two home runs, seven RBIs, and six runs. Ty France is also driving in runs, but not hitting well. He is hitting just .179 in the last week but has five RBIs and two runs scored. Rounding out the best bats in the last week with Jonathan India. He is hitting .300 in the last week with three RBIs, and four runs scored. The Reds are hitting .235 in the last week with four home runs and 27 runs scored in seven games.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick

Brandon Williamson has been solid as a starting pitcher this year. He has made just three starts, giving up three earned runs in 13 innings. Still, the Reds are just 1-2 in those games. Still, the Braves have been hitting much better. They are scoring over five runs per game in the last week. The Reds are scoring just under four runs per game in the same time frame. Williamson will not go deep into this game. The Reds bullpen is in the middle of the pack in the majors, sitting with a 3.95 ERA. The Braves will be able to hit well against the Reds bullpen. With them needing wins to stay amid the Wild Card race, expect them to come out firing. Take the Braves to come away with a much-needed win with a late-inning run surge.

Final Braves-Reds Prediction & Pick: Braves ML (-118)