Mico is the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars, who launches in the game this week.

Mico is the newest Mythic Brawler in Brawl Stars, who launches in the game this week. This new fighter marks one of three new brawlers (alongside Kit and Larry & Lawrie) coming to the game. Overall, Mico is essentially Mortis, but he jumps with each attack he launches. Therefore, we created a guide on how to use this new and interesting brawler. Furthermore, we'll be going over his best gadgets, star powers, gears, and more.

Brawl Stars Mico Guide – How To Unlock The Newest Mythic Brawler

To unlock Mico, players can receive him for free as the Day 3 gift of the Brawlidays login rewards. However, if you're reading this way after the fact, then Mico will cost 1900 credits (which equates to either 349 gems or roughly $19.99 USD). Additionally, if you want to unlock Mico via Starr Road, then he must be the selected brawler on your path.

Mico is a sound guy in Brawlywood, though he pretends to act as the Director of the whole show. He joins Gray and Lola, finalizing the trio. Mico plays similarly to Mortis, though one mechanic changes him up in a completely different way.

Brawl Stars Mico Guide – All Attacks, Stats Per Level

Mico's main attack Mic BOOM, propels him up in the air, where he can land on enemies to attack them. Additionally, Mico cannot be attacked mid-air. Furthermore, his attacks allow him to hop over walls and water, making him a shifty opponent. However, the attack range only reaches 4 tiles, taking 2.6 seconds to reload one shot. Nevertheless, Mico is able to extend his attack's range with the Presto Gadget.

Mico's Super, Out of Frame, launches him up in the air after a 1-second delay. For the next six seconds, Mico stays in the air, before crashing back down and damaging enemies. The super charge rate is 20%, meaning 5 main attacks should charge it. Additionally, the attack charges your super by 25%.

POWER LEVEL HEALTH DAMAGE – MAIN ATTACK DAMAGE – SUPER 1 3000 1090 1180 2 3300 1199 1298 3 3600 1308 1416 4 3900 1417 1534 5 4200 1526 1652 6 4500 1635 1770 7 4800 1744 1888 8 5100 1853 2006 9 5400 1962 2124

10 5700 2071 2242

11 6000 2180 2360

Mico also received a new Hypercharge Ability, Sound Check, which stuns enemies when he lands with his Super attack. Additionally it improves various stats for a limited time (Speed +20%, Damage +25%, Shield +15%).

Mico Gadgets and Star Powers – Which Ones Are The Best?

the newest brawler gets two new gadgets and Star Powers:

Clipping Scream “Mico lets out a deafening scream towards the nearest enemy dealing 545 damage and slowing enemies down for 2 seconds on hit.”

Presto “Mico's next jump has 34% longer range.”



Mico's Star Powers:

Monkey Business “Every 5 seconds, Mico's basic attack steals ammo from his enemies after hitting them.”

Record Smash “Mico deals 100% extra damage against non-brawlers.”



Lastly, we know Mico currently receives the following gears:

Damage Gear

Shield Gear

Speed Gear

Vision Gear

Health Gear

Brawl Stars Mico Guide – Recommended Star Power, Gadget and Gear Setup

For gadgets, both options seem fine, but neither seem superior to the other. Clipping Scream should help players who need to slow down enemies. However, since Mico hops around, he should be able to catch up or run away with ease. Therefore, we recommend Presto, since you'll need it to make that desperate jump or hopeful getaway. I see it being very useful in Gem Grab.

For Star Powers, we recommend Monkey Business. Dealing extra damage to pets and turrets is fine, but now you're banking on your opponent having such a brawler. With Club League replaced by Mega Pig, you now no longer know who your opponent is choosing. Monkey business affects all actual opponents, and should help more considering Mico is a close-range brawler.

For Gears, we recommend damage, speed, or shield. Damage should help Mico in a pinch, whereas Speed should help him on bushy maps. Additionally, his low HP could also warrant a gadget shield to give him some slight protection.

Brawl Stars – Which Modes Should You Use Mico In (And Which Modes You Shouldn't)

Gem Grab

Mico's ability to navigate the map quickly with his jumps makes him a great Gem carrier. Although his HP is low, he can still focus on grabbing gems or surprising carriers by hiding in bushes. Additionally, his Super keeps him in the air for six seconds, helping you waste time if you reach the countdown. Additionally, his super should help you knockout multiple foes.

Brawl Ball

The same logic for Gem Grab applies here. Mico can hop around walls or other obstacle to receive the ball and trick out defenders. While his HP is low, he should still intimidate foes with his fast and powerful presence. Plus, his Monkey Business Star Power might just take enough ammo from the opponent to keep them from passing/shooting.

Hot Zone

Hopping between zones on certain maps like Split should Help Mico switch back and forth with ease. However, just take caution with his low HP and reload speed. You need to think how you want to spend your ammo, whether its dodging attacks or hitting the enemy.

Brawl Stars Mico Guide – What Modes Should I NOT Use Mico In?

Heist

As a close range brawler with a slow reload and few ways to attack, Mico should not be used in Heist. Overall, he doesn't deal enough DPS to consider himself a real threat. However, his jumpiness should make him hard to hit, at the cost of ammo that could be used hurting the safe.

Bounty/Knockout

Any mode that usually features long range maps might hurt Mico more than help him. While he can jump around, an accurate Mandy could pick him off before he has a chance to do anything. Therefore, check the map to see if its one with more cover for our Monkey pal.

Overall, we love Mico right now, and look forward to seeing his release this Thursday. Make sure to pick him up for free in the shop as part of the Brawliday season giveaways. We look forward to his release, and seeing all the community highlights with him.

If you haven't check out all the latest coming to Brawl Stars via Brawlidays and beyond!

For more gaming and Brawl Stars news, visit ClutchPoints.